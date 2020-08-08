Kanye shares candid new video with Kim

As rumours swirl their marriage is on the rocks, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian just put on a united front on social media.

As rumours swirl their marriage is on the rocks, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian just put on a united front on social media.

Kanye West has shared a candid new video of himself and wife Kim Kardashian happily playing with daughter North West, amid recent reports the couple were on the rocks.

The sweet family video shows Kanye, 43, singing and dancing with daughter North West, 7. Kim appears to be behind the camera and unseen in the video, but can be heard laughing and encouraging the pair.

The show of family unity comes after a "well-placed source" told the New York Post this week that Kim asked Kanye to abandon his plans to run in November's US election - but the rapper refused.

"Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies," the source said. "But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people … and tried to register in more states. He just won't stop this presidential bulls**t."

There have been very public tensions between Kim and Kanye in recent weeks, as the rapper took aim at his wife and her family in a series of bizarre, troubling tweets.

Kanye seems in good spirits in the new video.

RELATED: Kim and Kanye have been 'living separately for some time'

Kanye claimed his wife tried to fly a doctor to Wyoming to "lock me up like on the movie Get Out" because he cried about "saving" his daughter North's life during a recent rally in his bid to become president.

He also referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as a "white supremacist" and claimed that he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim for some time.

Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, later apologised to his wife for the tweets, writing: "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim also broke her silence about her husband's mental health in a recent statement posted to her Instagram.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye have gone through very public turmoil lately. Picture: Getty

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian said she felt compelled to speak out because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

The pair's very public troubles come as West's bizarre bid for presidency hit another snag this week: He has now been dropped from presidential ballot consideration in New Jersey after a court order ruled that the signatures on his petition were invalid.

Despite this, West is still charging ahead with the bid, this week announcing a little-known running mate who once declared that mental illness could be solved by completing domestic chores.

Originally published as Kanye shares candid new video with Kim