NFL star investigated over infant son’s broken arm

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be in strife.

KANSAS City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is being investigated over his infant son's broken arm, US media has reported.

The 25-year-old wide receiver is being investigated by Overland Park Police Department in Kansas following the allegation, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Chiefs said in a statement the team was aware of the allegation.

"We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities," the club said.

"We'll have no further comment at this time."

The Star report said police were investigating a report of battery that listed a juvenile as the victim.

Hill's fiancee, Crystal Espinal, was listed as "others involved" in the incident report.

The report said the incident was against the couple's son, whose age was given as three years old in other reports.

Hill is one of the Chiefs' star players and has been in talks over a contract extension.

That extension was expected to make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Hill, however, has a history of violent outbursts.

In 2014, he reportedly punched and choked Ms Espinal when she was eight weeks pregnant with the couple's son.

He was arrested and later kicked off the Oklahoma State University football team.

He later received three years' probation after admitting domestic assault and battery in 2015.

The allegations against Hill represent the second disciplinary case to rock the Chiefs in the past year.

Last November, running back Kareem Hunt was dismissed by the club after the emergence of security video showing him shoving and kicking a woman.

Hunt, who was later signed by the Cleveland Browns, was handed an eight-game ban by the NFL earlier on Friday over the incident.