Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kangaroo v koala on Straddie (7 News)
Environment

Kangaroo takes on koala in bizarre fight

by Shiloh Payne
26th Oct 2020 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia's two favourite native animals have been spotted fighting it out as a kangaroo takes on a koala on North Stradbroke Island.

The marsupials were spotted in the altercation at Amity Point over the weekend.

Bystanders caught the moment the kangaroo reached for the koala on camera and tried to stop the fight by whistling and shouting before the koala escaped.

"Oh my god they're having a fight," one woman said.

"The kangaroo is trying to hurt the koala."

The kangaroo hopped in the other direction minutes after it lost sight of the Koala who headed towards a tree.

editors picks wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who are the 4 fire heroes the Premier visited today?

        Premium Content Who are the 4 fire heroes the Premier visited today?

        News THE Premier visited the region to hand out awards and grants.

        NEED vs GREED: Motives behind Northern Rivers’ worst fraud

        Premium Content NEED vs GREED: Motives behind Northern Rivers’ worst fraud

        News What motivated fraudsters to take something that wasn’t theirs?

        Emergency crews called to crash on Pacific Highway

        Premium Content Emergency crews called to crash on Pacific Highway

        Breaking Southbound traffic is affected at Ballina

        Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

        Premium Content Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

        News Court heard alleged victim hid under a bed during the break-in