Two people suffered only cuts, while a 54-year-old woman suffered a "significant chest injury" Ben Turnbull
Three injured in kangaroo attack

by Jacob Miley
14th Oct 2018 8:25 AM

A KANGAROO has attacked three people on the southern Darling Downs, leaving one of them with a "significant" chest injury.

Paramedics were called to Ayers Rock Rd at Cypress Gardens, southwest of Toowoomba, early Saturday evening after reports of the kangaroo assault.

Two people suffered only cuts, while a 54-year-old woman suffered a "significant chest injury", a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

She was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The other two, whose age and gender were not known, were taken to Millmerran Hospital.

The spokesman said the kangaroo had run off by the time paramedics had arrived.

It is not known what the trio were doing at the time of the attack.

A woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with a significant chest injury.

