Brennan swings the axe

Kane Elgey has been dropped following Gold Coast’s loss to the Cowboys. Picture: Zak Simmonds

GOLD Coast coach Garth Brennan's patience has run out, dumping Kane Elgey to reserve grade in favour of Bryce Cartwright.

Elgey and young winger Tyronne Roberts-Davis have been the axe following the side's shocker against the Cowboys, with centre Brendan Elliot emerging as a winner in being handed his Titans debut at home against Cronulla on Saturday.

A disappointed Elgey has been told to improve his authority with the ball and execution without it.

Brennan confirmed the homegrown five-eighth will line up for Tweed Heads in the Intrust Super Cup this Saturday in Mackay, with the hope that a chance to shine there will spark a return to form.

"There was some one-on-one misses on the weekend that were costly and that's probably part of the reason why Kane is not there this weekend," Brennan said.

Brendan Elliot crunches Shaun Hudson in an Intrust Super Cup game between Tweed Heads and Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"At the end of the day, the team comes first and if there are areas where any player in particular is letting the team down, then the team will always come first."

The first-year NRL coach however backed Elgey - a "fantastic young man" - to respond in the best way possible and declared his omission will not hinder his bid to score a Titans contract beyond this season.

"I am counting on him to get back into the team at some stage," Brennan said. "He is very much part of my plans for this year."

Fullback Michael Gordon added the team have full faith in Elgey.

Bryce Cartwright will join Ash Taylor in the halves. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"He's got all the tools, he's a brilliant player … we're all behind Kane no matter what," he said.

Brennan's warning that no player is guaranteed a jersey appears to have fully sunk in with the squad.

"You have to perform every week. It's the game we are in, it's pretty cut-throat," said Mitch Rein.

"If you're not getting the results I guess no one's position is safe from one to 17."

Elliot is expected to add defensive fortitude to the left edge, with Phillip Sami shuffled back to the wing.

Though Cartwright's form has been patchy during the past 18 months, Brennan reminded fans that his best footy had come in the No.6 - despite it not being his preferred position.

"Everyone talks about how he was knocking on the door of Origin selection, that was in 2016 and he was playing five-eighth," he said.

Morgan Boyle returns to the bench after two games out due to concussion.

Round 8 Titans team: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Brendan Elliot, 4. Konrad Hurrell, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Bryce Cartwright, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Ryan James (c), 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Will Matthews, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Max King, 15. Jack Stockwell, 16. Keegan Hipgrave, 17. Morgan Boyle, 18. Brenko Lee, 19. Ryan Simpkins, 20. AJ Brimson, 21. Kane Elgey.