Kamahl’s great sell of Bradman and Pro Hart items

Prized Aussie pop culture is up for grabs as music icon Kamahl auctions off his incredible personal collection, including Don Bradman treasures.

Iconic Australian entertainer Kamahl is auctioning off his extraordinary personal collection, including almost 60 letters from Sir Donald Bradman and an original 1975 Pro Hart painting.

Kamahl, said he was selling the items for his financial security as he prepared to downsize from the large family home in Warrawee, in Sydney's north, he shares with wife Sahodra.

The couple sold their home in October, just six days after it came to market. Agent Matt Bolin, of Ray White Upper North Shore, has not revealed the sale price but the property had a guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million.

The Bradman letters offer a rare insight into the personal life of the cricket great, as well as the friendship between the two legends.

Kamahl and his Don Bradman treasures. Picture: Tim Hunter.

The 86-year-old Kamahl said he first met Sir Don in 1955 when he was playing a club cricket match at Kensington, when he scored a hat-trick in the fifth over of the match.

The off-spinner, who began playing cricket as a child in Malaysia, went on to take an impressive wicket haul of 7 for about 54, he remembers.

As he walked off the field he was inundated with well wishers, and it wasn't until he was in the change room that a teammate asked if he knew who had shook his hand.

"He told me it was Sir Donald Bradman," Kamahl said. "I was disappointed I didn't realise, it was like being in Mt Everest and not knowing you were there."

In 1988, Kamahl sent Sir Don a letter and some of his records, including the words to his song, What is Australia to Me?, in which Sir Don gets a mention.

The letter and the gift struck a chord with the cricketer and a friendship was born.

Kamahl and his Pro Hart original that will go under the hammer. Picture: Tim Hunter.

The online auction starts on Saturday and will be run by Lawsons, closing on December 20. Lawsons business manager Shauna Farren-Price said Kamahl's entire collection included some 400 items, and comprised the Bradman letters, the Pro Hart painting, other artworks, clothing, jewellery, furniture and other household items.

She said the Bradman letters were a highlight of the collection and would be sold together. While she said reserves had not yet been set, she estimated the letters could fetch between $20,000 to $30,000 and is hopeful the painting could sell for up to $40,000.

"The Bradman letters is a really nice collection - you've got the thread of the friendship over many years," she said.

"This is an unseen chunk of correspondence and they don't come up very often. It's an absolutely wonderful relationship they had."

