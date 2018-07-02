Menu
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Rugby League

Hamstrung Ponga out of final Origin

1st Jul 2018 1:38 PM
KALYN Ponga is out of Origin III after suffering a hamstring injury in Newcastle's big loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

"The nib Newcastle Knights fullback has suffered a lateral hamstring strain," the Knights revealed on Sunday.

"The grade 1+ injury will keep Ponga sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

 

Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, hooker Slade Griffin's season is over. He has ruptured an ACL for a fourth time.

"The No.9 has suffered multiple ruptures to ligaments in his knee," the Knights said.

"The injury to Griffin includes a ruptured ACL graft, ruptured lateral ligament and torn lateral meniscus.

"He will undergo an ACL reconstruction in the coming weeks.

"Griffin will undergo 9-12 months of rehab."

