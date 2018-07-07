Kaki projects all the colours from inside the music

COLOURED MUSIC: Kaki King is an American guitarist and composer, known for her percussive and jazz-tinged melodies, energetic live shows, use of multiple tunings on acoustic and lap steel guitar, and her diverse range in different genres.

THE Neck is a Bridge to the Body is American musician Kaki King's latest show.

She has been performing this particular show for four years now, a spectacular multi-media experience that re-defined the dia of a solo artist on stage playing guitar.

This ground-breaking performance uses projection mapping to present the guitar as an ontological white canvas in a creation myth unlike any other.

Luminous visions of genesis and death, textures and skins, are cast onto an Ovation Adamas 1581-KK Kaki King Signature six-String Acoustic guitar, customised specifically for this production.

The video components were designed by Glowing Pictures, best known for their work with artists such as Animal Collective, David Byrne & Brian Eno, Beastie Boys, and TV On The Radio.

As King plays, colours and shapes are projected on the guitar and the background, offering a new and unique experience, she said.

"The guitar is lit up with awesome images, but the guitar in itself is very compelling, it's very beautiful," she said.

"There is also the screen behind me so we have two video feeds, and over the course of the evening I tell an abstract story that features the guitar very prominently, and I'm in costume, in character, so the message is that the guitar is taking the lead and I am standing back, doing exactly what the guitar is asking me to do and nothing more," she said.

Speaking from Brooklyn, New York, King said everything in her show is live in some capacity.

"There are times when I am controlling what you see with the guitar, if I plan to do a spiral or a colour change activated on stage," she said.

"I also perform with my video engineer Max Bernstein, who is also a drummer, so he and I go back and forth very swiftly and it's never the same show twice.

"With every performance, there is a liveness and an excitement to it that i bring as a player and as a character."

After a career that includes six studio albums and a Golden-Globe nomination for best original score for 2007's Into the Wild, King still considers this a highlight of her career.

"This is totally different (to everything else she's done)," she said.

"It's not a departure as a guitarist, because there is still so much of what I do as a guitar player on stage, and the show is still live and with a lot of improvisation so, fundamentally, as a Kaki King piece, I am not doing anything different, but by adding all this new elements, I am allowing the guitar to say more than it ever has."

COLOURED MUSIC: Kaki King is an American guitarist and composer, known for her percussive and jazz-tinged melodies, energetic live shows, use of multiple tunings on acoustic and lap steel guitar, and her diverse range in different genres.

King said she is very keen to come back to Byron Bay.

"This is my 12th visit to Australia and I spent my honeymoon in Suffolk Park, I have been diving at Julian Rocks and performed at Bluesfest and The Northern, I love it there," she said.