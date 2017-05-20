Kadina High trivia helps flood victims

FLOOD affected victims in need are getting a helping hand after a Kadina High trivia night raised an excess of $2000.

Members of the Leo's club from The Rivers Secondary College, canvassed a number of businesses from Lismore, Alstonville and Ballina to have prizes for the night which ranged from restaurant vouchers to a helicopter flight.

The night saw more than 200 people in attendance, including staff, students, parents, community members and the Lismore Lions Club, who will ensure the funds raised will go to those in need.

The school would like to thank all who donated prizes and to all who attended.