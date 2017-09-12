Beer stolen from Alstonville home, youth found with knife

Two juveniles have been arrested after breaking into two homes in Alstonville.

TWO juveniles have been charged after they broke into a garage and stole beer from a home in Green St at Alstonville last night.

Police said they also broke into a house on Sunset Crescent at Alstonville. The second incident was captured on CCTV.

After viewing the CCTV police saw the two juveniles walking across Geoff Watt Oval.

One was placed under arrest and was found to be in possession of a small knife.

The other ran off and was arrested at their home a short time later.

One juvenile has been charged with aggravated break and enter, stealing, and possession of a knife in a public place

The other juvenile has been charged with aggravated break and enter, stealing, and receiving stolen goods.

Both were released on strict conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Children's Court in October.