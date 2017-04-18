Juveniles arrested after violent assault of security guard

TWO youths have been arrested after a brawl at Lismore Shopping Square.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that on Sunday at 12:30pm it was alleged a juvenile was ejected from Lismore Shopping Square by a security guard.

The juvenile has then requested that another juvenile attend the square.

The two juveniles have then began to assault a security officer in the car park area.

This included kicks and punches to the head, leading to a security guard losing consciousness.

Another security guard was also assaulted.

Passers-by tried to administer first aid to the security guards while the juveniles attempted to assault him again, snr const Henderson said.

Police arrived and the two juveniles were pointed out by some of the 30 witnesses.

Both security guards were taken to hospital.

The juveniles were both charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault, affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others.

They will both face Lismore Children's Court in May.