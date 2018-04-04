Menu
KNIFE VICTIM: A young person allegedly stabbed during a domestic violence crime is recovering in Lismore Base Hospital. Marc Stapelberg
Juvenile stabbed partner with large serrated knife

Alison Paterson
by
4th Apr 2018 9:09 AM

THE victim of a stabbing during a domestic argument has been hospitalised and the alleged perpetrator to appear in the Lismore Children's Court today.

Police will allege that at 8am on Tuesday a juvenile has become involved in a domestic argument with their partner at a Ballina residence.

The juvenile has picked up a 30cm serrated knife, followed their partner into the kitchen and stabbed them in the abdominal area. This deep wound caused bleeding.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Lismore Hospital for emergency surgery.

The juvenile later attended Lismore Hospital carrying the knife which they handed to a nurse, and police were called.

Lismore Detectives have taken the juvenile to Lismore Police Station where they were charged with Reckless Wounding.

The juvenile has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Children's Court today.

