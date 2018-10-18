Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A juvenile was charged after police questioned a large group of males causing havoc in the Lismore CBD.
A juvenile was charged after police questioned a large group of males causing havoc in the Lismore CBD. Trevor Veale
Crime

Juvenile part of intoxicated group causing havoc in CBD

18th Oct 2018 11:19 AM

POLICE will allege that at 9.10pm on Wednesday a large group of males, one of which was a juvenile, were walking through the Lismore CBD in an intoxicated state.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the group were involved in kicking signs over, throwing pot plants, abusing women and attempted to gain entry into licensed premises.

Police stopped the group on Woodlark Street. An intoxicated juvenile continually used offensive language.

The juvenile was advised they were under arrest; the juvenile then assaulted a senior constable.

The juvenile was restrained and continued to resist police efforts to place them in a police truck.

At Lismore Police Station the juvenile was charged with offensive language, assaulting police, resisting police and a minor entering the bar area of hotel.

The juvenile was release on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Children's Court in November #LismoreCrime

assaulting police lismore cbd northern rivers crime resisting arrest
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    News A PROTEST is being planned after a chaotic police arrest of Aboriginal juveniles in Lismore, which has been labelled "excessive".

    • 18th Oct 2018 11:20 AM
    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Burning sugar cane to power NSW

    premium_icon Burning sugar cane to power NSW

    Business Byron power company will provide green energy for state in $2m deal

    • 18th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners