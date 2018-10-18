Juvenile part of intoxicated group causing havoc in CBD

A juvenile was charged after police questioned a large group of males causing havoc in the Lismore CBD.

POLICE will allege that at 9.10pm on Wednesday a large group of males, one of which was a juvenile, were walking through the Lismore CBD in an intoxicated state.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the group were involved in kicking signs over, throwing pot plants, abusing women and attempted to gain entry into licensed premises.

Police stopped the group on Woodlark Street. An intoxicated juvenile continually used offensive language.

The juvenile was advised they were under arrest; the juvenile then assaulted a senior constable.

The juvenile was restrained and continued to resist police efforts to place them in a police truck.

At Lismore Police Station the juvenile was charged with offensive language, assaulting police, resisting police and a minor entering the bar area of hotel.

The juvenile was release on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Children's Court in November #LismoreCrime