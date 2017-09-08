Juvenile leads police on dangerous chase in stolen car

24°
A juvenile has been arrested after a dangerous police chase in a stolen car.
A JUVENILE who allegedly led police on a dangerous chase in a stolen car has been arrested.

Police said the car was stolen from Ballina on August 12, and on August 24 the Richmond Local Area Command Highway Patrol spotted the car going at high speed along the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

The car was pulled over on Conveyers Lane and police noticed there were four passengers.

As police approached, the car drove off at speed and police followed.

The car went more than 80km/h over the speed limit and at times went on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns and the empty car was found on Rainbow Ave a short time later.

Over the next few days police identified the four passengers, and all have been spoken to by police.

On Thursday police from the Richmond Target Action Group arrested a juvenile at Ballina.

The juvenile has been charged with stealing a car, police pursuit, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The juvenile was released on conditional bail and will appear in Ballina Children's Court in October.

