Juvenile girl caught drink driving with carload of people

A JUVENILE has been arrested for drink driving in Ballina.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that at 2am on Sunday morning that a car was driving along Tamar Street Ballina when someone in the car threw a glass bottle out of the car that smashed on the footpath.

Police stopped the car on Moon Street, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The driver was a juvenile and there were three passengers aboard.

The juvenile failed a breath test and was placed under arrest.

The juvenile then became argumentative with police and had to be physically assisted into a police truck, snr const Henderson said.

At Ballina Police Station she recorded a breath analysis that placed her in the mid range.

While she was old enough to hold one, checks revealed that she did not hold a driver's licence.

She was charged with mid range PCA and drive whilst unlicensed, and will appear in Ballina Children's Court in July.