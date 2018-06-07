Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Juvenile driver busted with two bags of cannabis

7th Jun 2018 7:46 AM

A JUVENILE has been charged with driving while unlicensed and drug possession after being pulled over by police yesterday in Ballina.

Police will allege that about 11:30am officers from the Richmond Target Action Group were making patrols of Marsh Avenue, Ballina, when they saw a juvenile driving a car.

Police were aware that the teen had never held a licence, and they were stopped and placed under arrest.

During a search the juvenile was also found to be in possession of two bags of cannabis.

They were taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with Drive Unlicensed 2nd+ Offence and Possess Prohibited Drug.

The juvenile will appear at Ballina Childrens Court in July.

ballina crime juvenile driver northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sara Huegill lawyer cites Mental Health Act

    premium_icon Sara Huegill lawyer cites Mental Health Act

    Crime THE swimming champ's wife, 34, faces one cournt of larceny in relation to the theft of $1895 pair of leather pants from a Byron Bay boutique.

    • 7th Jun 2018 10:56 AM
    Outcry over 'toxic' plant in treechange paradise

    premium_icon Outcry over 'toxic' plant in treechange paradise

    News The plant would produce 70,000 tonnes of asphalt per year

    Man claims knuckleduster was for 'tenderising his meat'

    Man claims knuckleduster was for 'tenderising his meat'

    Crime The man was initially arrested for speeding.

    Ute driver accused of running down cyclists faces court

    premium_icon Ute driver accused of running down cyclists faces court

    Crime He was allegedly almost five times the legal limit at the time

    Local Partners