Juvenile driver busted with two bags of cannabis

A JUVENILE has been charged with driving while unlicensed and drug possession after being pulled over by police yesterday in Ballina.

Police will allege that about 11:30am officers from the Richmond Target Action Group were making patrols of Marsh Avenue, Ballina, when they saw a juvenile driving a car.

Police were aware that the teen had never held a licence, and they were stopped and placed under arrest.

During a search the juvenile was also found to be in possession of two bags of cannabis.

They were taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with Drive Unlicensed 2nd+ Offence and Possess Prohibited Drug.

The juvenile will appear at Ballina Childrens Court in July.