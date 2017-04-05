Juvenile arrested over car break ins and theft

POLICE have arrested a juvenile over numerous offences in the Ballina area.

On March 6 police alleged that a juvenile has broken into three cars in East Ballina and stolen property, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

One of these cars was taken.

On March 8 it will be alleged the same juvenile has broken into a car on Figtree Drive East Ballina and stolen a laptop computer.

On March 12 the juvenile was a passenger in the car that was taken on March 6 when it crashed on Martin Street Ballina.

On April 4 police arrested the juvenile, who was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.

The juvenile will appear in Ballina Childrens Court later this month.

Investigtions are continuing into this matter.