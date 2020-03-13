Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife self-isolate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently self-isolating after his wife developed "flu-like symptoms".

Mr Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began to show mild symptoms of illness on Wednesday after a speaking engagement in the UK.

While the PM himself has not had any symptoms, both he and his wife are self-isolating pending test results for coronavirus.

Mr Trudeau took to his personal Twitter account to tell his 4 million followers on Friday (AEST) about his situation.

"I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms," he said.

"She's feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results."

He said "out of an abundance of caution" he too will be self-isolating and self-monitoring until Sophie's results are back.

"But I'll be busy working from home," he said.



The Canadian PM was due to hold meetings over the next two days in Ottawa with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders, something he said he was looking forward to, but "given the circumstances" meetings have been postponed.

"In the meantime, we'll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe," he said.

UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries is currently in isolation after she tested positive to the infection on March 6.

Ms Dorries' full symptoms didn't show until the next day where she was holding a constituency event in her electorate of Mid Bedfordshire, north of London.

A number of other politicians around the world have also been self-isolating after coming into possible contact with the virus including five senior US Republicans and a Canadian cabinet minister.

UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Tom Hanks his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive to coronavirus in Australia. Picture: Backgrid

Mongolia's president recently returned to work following a 14-day quarantine after a visit to China in February.

But Mr Trudeau is among the first world leaders to take the precautionary step.

In his most recent tweet, Mr Trudeau said he spoke to Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte about the need for international co-ordination on the response to the virus.

"Italy has been hit particularly hard by the virus and Canadians stand in solidarity with the Italian people," he said.

Italy's death toll has now passed 1000 making it the worst affected European country hit by coronavirus, with 15,113 confirmed cases - a day on day increase of 21.7 per cent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic yesterday - with the number of patients who have contracted the disease soaring over 126,000, Australia having 161 cases.

However, WHO stressed about 80% of people with COVID-19 will recover without needing any specialist treatment, stating one person in six becomes seriously ill "and develops difficulty breathing".