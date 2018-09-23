Justin breaks silence on Jennifer split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced after two years of marriage and Theroux has explained why. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DGA

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced after two years of marriage and Theroux has explained why. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DGA

JUSTIN Theroux says there's no bad blood between him and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

"The good news is that was probably the most - I'm choosing my words really carefully - it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," he told the New York Times in a profile published on Saturday.

According to the New York Post, following their 2017 split after being married for over two years, the actor, 49, said that although the two are on good terms, "navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part."

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he said.

"It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Associated Press after speculation of their breakup surfaced.

In efforts to "convey the truth directly" they said they were "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship" - and anything else printed was not to be believed.

At the time a source told Page Six that after they got hitched in 2015, they just realised they were different people.

"They realised they couldn't make things work … He's really bored by her whole Hollywood crowd, and she's not into his edgy, arty scene," the source said.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split up after two years of marriage, with Theroux calling the separation “gentle”. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Still, Theroux blamed the media for magnifying his love life woes, and single life, following the breakup.

"These are actually in reality small events that take place," he said.

"But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough."

And even though the Times mentioned that Theroux's career definitely shifted - with mainstream movie roles and most recently starring in Netflix's Maniac - after being Aniston's arm-candy, he disagreed.

Justin Theroux says he doesn’t know if his split with Jennifer Aniston affected his creative work. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"I still don't know creatively if it's had an impact," he said.

"I don't feel like it has."

Theroux and Aniston are not currently romantically linked to anyone, although the Leftovers star has been spotted with various women, including Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, since their split.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.