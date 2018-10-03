Langer confirms two debutants for Test against Pakistan

Justin Langer has flagged two debutants for the first Test.

JUSTIN Langer has guaranteed debuts for Aaron Finch and Travis Head as the build-up to the first Test against Pakistan heats up.

However Matt Renshaw could miss out due to a lack of cricket resulting from his helmet blow.

"There was never any doubt over those two for me, I thought they were certainties to play," Langer said of Finch and Head to Cricket.com.au.

"Aaron Finch - I can't wait to see him play Test cricket. He's been brilliant in white-ball cricket over the last few years, he's got the temperament for international cricket.

"He's playing really well. He's one of the leaders of our group.

"Travis Head - his improvement over the last … six months is absolutely amazing. He's starting to look like an AFL (Australian Football League) player, he's really fit. The way he's adapted his game and improved his game, particularly against spin.

"He played brilliantly in the Australia A stuff, he's really impressive and he deserves to have a Baggy Green cap."

Langer was less sure about the availability of opener Renshaw, who was hit by a powerful blow to the helmet while fielding at short leg on the second day of the tour match against Pakistan A.

Renshaw has a worrying lack of match practice after suffering finger, hamstring and head injuries in recent months and Langer doesn't know if he is ready for Test cricket.

"I think Matthew Renshaw will be physically fine - the one thing he's got is he hasn't played much cricket," Langer said.

"It's going to be an instinct call. We've got to weigh up what he's done in the past.

"He's obviously a very good young player. We've got to work out whether he's spent enough time out in the middle to be ready for a Test match."