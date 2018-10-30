Menu
Justin Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.
News

Mick Gatto’s son found dead in Melbourne

30th Oct 2018 3:58 PM

JUSTIN Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.

The 34-year-old is believed to have died near a Spencer Street apartment in the CBD just after midnight on Tuesday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious," a Victoria Police statement said.

Mick Gatto and son Justin Gatto outside Heidelberg court.
According to the Herald Sun, a friend of Mr Gatto has asked that his family's privacy be respected.

Investigators are preparing a report for the coroner.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

