Justin Bieber bound for Byron Bay?

HE IS currently staying on the Sunshine Coast, but could the 'Biebs' make a return trip to Byron Bay.

Canadian pop star visited our area back in 2013 in an impromptu appearance that got many young female hearts 'a-flutter'.

Flanked by body guards he spent his time at The Pass with surfboard in hand, trying to catch some waves.

Possibly because of some issues with grafitti on his last visit, Bieber has bypassed the Gold Coast to stay on a heart-shaped island on the Sunshine Coast after a last-minute change of plan.

Makepeace Island, owned by Richard Branson, has a luxury resort where Justin Bieber is staying. Brett Wortman

Called Makepeace Island, the exclusive, luxurious hideaway is co-owned by Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Australia co-founder Brett Godfrey.

The 23-year-old star is reportedly eager to explore the Sunshine Coast on two wheels before he heads to Sydney for the final date on the Australian leg of his Purpose World Tour at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday.

Bieber will fly to New Zealand at the end of the week to play Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.