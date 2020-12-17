Menu
Lismore Courthouse. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
News

Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

Liana Boss
17th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
COURT sittings have been impacted by flooding on the Northern Rivers.

Heavy rain and subsequent flooding in the Lismore CBD caused Lismore Court House to be closed yesterday, a spokesperson said.

“It is hoped the court can re-open,” they said in a statement.”

Court listings scheduled for Murwillumbah this week have also been put on hold.

“Due to ongoing flooding, possible king tides and an already soaked ground, the Chief Magistrate has suspended sittings at Murwillumbah for the remainder of the week,” they said.

“Parties to proceedings are being advised and matters are being relisted to December 24.”

All other courts within the region remain operational at this stage.

Lismore Northern Star

