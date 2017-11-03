Justice Crew bring carols to the Heart

Launching the 2017 Shopbaby Carols by Candlelight Santa and Aliyah Brown, 5, with (rear l-r) Lismore Council Events Officer Virginia Waters, Hayley Brown from Horns Gas Service and Jaime Bates, Josh Bates and Bev Latimer from Shopbaby.

GET your Fa La La Las and your Jingle Bells ready, it's Christmas Carol time again.

Lismore carollers will be excited to hear Australia's Got Talent stars Justice Crew will be hitting the stage at the 2017 Shopbaby Carols in the Heart on Sunday, December 10.

The Justice Crew have had two number one singles and several other chart hits while also touring the country widely and writing with some of the hottest names in music.

Carols in the Heart, which will be held at Crozier Field in Lismore due to the redevelopment of Oakes Oval, is a free community celebration for families with children of all ages.

Gates open at 4.30pm with entertainment from 5.30pm, which includes free face painting, jumping castle, a visit from Santa, carol singing and fireworks.

"We welcome the whole community to come and join us for Carols in the Heart and enjoy some free carol singing and family fun to celebrate the festive season,” Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said.

"We are really thrilled to have the Justice Crew as our headline performance - it's a pretty big deal for Lismore. They were going to play Carols at the Domain in Sydney, but we got them instead.”

Food and refreshments will be available on the day and everyone is welcome.