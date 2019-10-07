Menu
Jacqueline Olive placed 3rd in the woman's 40+ division.
'Just you and the wave' at Evans Malibu Classic

Amber Gibson
7th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
SURFER Jacqueline Olive said although you're competing with surfers at Evans Head's annual surf classic, "you're competing against the wave”.

The 29th Malibu Classic started on Saturday morning with 150 riders aged eight to 70 to compete over three days to take home the gold metal.

World-class and novices across the eastern states were registered to compete.

Yesterday Mrs Olive placed third in her second heat in the over 40s women, and said she was happy she "scraped through” but would have liked to have done better.

"I just love it out there,” she said.

"I think the salt water is invigorating, it's just you and the wave.”

After being encouraged by her husband to learn to surf when she was 50, she has surfed for more than three years and said it was hard to learn but well worth it.

"It's a little bit of freedom,” she said.

"This morning was beautiful and glassy, the waves were cleaner, but now the onshore winds are coming so it's very flat out there,” she said.

Smaller than expected surf on Saturday and yesterday left competitors challenged to find quality waves to impress the judges.

Mrs Olive said conditions were disappointing which made it difficult to "get any sort of ride”.

"Sometimes you don't get a runner all the way through,” she said.

The classic at Evans Heads Main Beach has the finals kicking off today for divisions including Open 9 foot, over 30s, 40s, 55s, 65s, 70s, under 40 logs and old Mal riders.

