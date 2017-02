LOCAL photographer Joe Chapman has captured a rare sight in Ballina of a male Jabiru.

Also known as a black-neck stork, the Jabiru is mainly found in the Northern Territory although they do venture further south in the coastal areas.

"Here is a photo I took on Saturday of a rarely seen Male Jabiru, tucked away in the wetlands of emergent creek West Ballina,” Mr Chapman said.

"Currently there are two Jabirus residing in Ballina, a male and female pairing up.”