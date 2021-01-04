Just ‘stupidity and bad luck’ says grieving mother

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise funds for a funeral for Sarah Louise Day.

The grieving mother of Sarah Louise Day has remembered her "namesake child" as a young woman "full of life".

Sarah's life was tragically cut short just one day after her 22nd birthday when she was hit by a train near Coffs Creek on the night of December 29.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but she died a short time later in hospital.

Paramedics at the scene. Photo by Frank Redward.

Her mother Marnie Louise Ross says it wasn't suicide.

"It was just stupidity and bad luck. She was going out to the carnival with friends and decided to climb onto the train bridge and just didn't make it off the tracks in time."

Marnie lives near the train line and Sarah was staying with her at the time. Sarah is one of Marnie's five daughters.

Sarah's father Philip (also known as Jack) Day passed away eight years ago from cancer.

Sarah was born in Bellingen and as a teenager moved to Queensland where she later met the father of her two young children Jaxson and Armani.

"I was there when Jaxson was born - I was always there for her. She loved those children to death."

Marnie says her daughter was artistic and loved to draw, and was always happy to help others.

"Even when she was feeling depressed. She has such a warm heart."

Sarah (left) and best friend Krystale Cheyanne McIntyre.

Sarah's best friend Krystale Cheyanne McIntyre remembers that same warm heart and huge smile.

They met as teenagers while living in Queensland.

"I met Sarah when I was 14, at first we both thought each other were b***hes but then we started talking and we just clicked from there," Krystale said.

"Sarah was so smart, beautiful and funny. She was full of life.

"We always danced and sang together; spent most of our time at the beach enjoying the waves and the sun.

"She always brought a smile wherever she went and I will never forget her big amazing smile."

Krystale has set up a fundraising campaign to help pay for Sarah's funeral. It currently has $1,126 raised as part of the $5,000 target.

The last photo taken of Sarah and her mother Marnie.

Marnie is incredibly grateful to those who have already donated.

"It's not a huge cost but it's something we don't have coming after her birthday and Christmas."

To donate to the appeal go to the GoFundMe page here.