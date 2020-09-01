'Just one phone call': Desperate plea to missing man

PLEASE CALL: Police are asking missing man Rohan Lloyd who was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13 to call them so they can check on his welfare,

POLICE are appealing for "just one phone call" from a missing Northern Rivers man.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said they are still concerned for the welfare of missing man Rohan Lloyd.

Act Insp Smith said they hoped Mr Lloyd, who disappeared earlier this month, would get in touch.

He said the 37-year-old was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

"We just want to hear from Mr Lloyd personally to let us know he is okay," he said.

Mr Lloyd is a Lismore resident, but known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and short/fine beard.

It is understood Mr Lloyd is driving a blue 2010 Hyundai Getz sedan NSW registration CI19FC.

Act Insp Smith also called on the community to let them know if they have seen Mr Lloyd or his car.

An investigation is underway, and police urge anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.