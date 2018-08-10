Just one more reason to head to the Lismore Pie Cart today

PIE CART RESCUE: Members of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service volunteer Aaron Worbbys, chairman regional advisory committee Peter Duncan AM, Pie Cart's Rhyanna Smedley with a yummy pie and WLSRH'S event coordinator Kellie Dickson.

RED and yellow balloons have been wrapped around Lismore Pie Cart in the town's CBD today to celebrate the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Rescue Day.

Next to the decorated pie cart on the corner of Molesworth and Magellan streets, chopper staff and volunteers are encouraging people to support the service, which does at least one rescue a day in the region.

It's also a celebration of the amazing people involved in the Lismore service. They have now notched up more than 9000 missions to date.

The service's Northern NSW regional advisory committee chairman, Peter Duncan, said they hope to raise $50,000 during their appeal.

"We get wonderful support from the people and businesses in this region, if we can raise $50,000 during this week it will be a great success,” he said.

"Today is the culmination of a campaign of our service which saves lives every year.”

Mr Duncan said he hoped people in the CBD would come by and learn more about the important work the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter provides.

"So many people have stopped us in the street to say thank you for helping my family,” he said.

One of them is army veteran Aaron Worboys, who served two tours in Afghanistan.

Mr Worboys was airlifted from Mt Warning in 2016 after he suffered a PTSD-related panic attack at the summit and was unable to make his way down safely.

Now a volunteer for the organisation, Mr Worboys said he wanted to become involved and try to give something valuable to the service after it took care of him when his PTSD triggered a panic attack and he needed their assistance.

"I wanted to do something to give back and I get a lot of out being a volunteer for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter,” he said.

"They were there when I needed them so now I want to help in any way I can.”