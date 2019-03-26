‘Just magic’: DNA test unites father and son

A 73-yar-old Victorian man has met the 51-year-old son he never knew existed after their relationship was revealed by chance by a niece's DNA test.

Stawell retiree Peter and son Jamie Davis are making up for lost time after a simple saliva test uncovered their connection.

Stawell man Peter, 73, with his son, Jamie, 51, whom he never knew existed. Picture: David Caird

Jamie was born in Melbourne in 1967 after a brief relationship between Peter and his birth mother, Mena, and raised by adoptive parents.

While Jamie has long known his birth mother's identity from official records, he had often wondered who his father was.

But when Jamie's sister bought him a DNA test from Ancestry as a 50th birthday present, he expected it to do no more than confirm his eastern European heritage.

Instead, it revealed a cousin, Christine, who had previously completed a similar DNA test.

Christine's aunt, Glenda Cossens, then took the test, which confirmed Jamie was her nephew.

Glenda broke the news to her brother.

The moment she mentioned Jamie's mother's name, Peter realised Jamie was his son.

"It was a total surprise," said Peter, who has two other sons and a daughter.

"But I thought, 'How cool is this that I have another son?' It just put a big smile on my face."

DNA tests by Peter’s sister and niece through Ancestry revealed the pair are father and son. Picture: David Caird

Jamie's parents met when Mena was working at a Melbourne telephone exchange.

Every time Peter phoned to connect a call to Sydney, the same voice answered, and the pair became friendly. But he never knew her address or home number.

"It lasted about two months, and then I rang to talk to her and they said she didn't work there anymore," Peter said.

"I didn't know where she went, and I knew nothing, of course, about Jamie.

"The next I knew was my niece and my sister did their DNA and Jamie turned up."

Jamie, whose adoptive father died last year, said finding his father had answered many questions for him.

"It just gave me a sense of being whole, that I'm complete now," Jamie said.

"He is the most delightful guy - kind-hearted and he'd do anything for anybody."

Peter met Jamie, who lives with partner John in Newcastle in NSW, last month, and the father and son have grown close.

"It was just magic," Peter said. "I just couldn't be happier - I've loved every minute of it."

