Jessica Sze t - the mum of stolen puppy Simba - begs for her dog's return after thieves made off with a car that the dog was in.
Crime

‘Just let my dog go’: Simba stolen by car thieves

by Gabriel Polychronis
22nd Jan 2020 6:12 PM

An Adelaide woman left her beloved Labrador-Staffordshire puppy in her airconditioned car while she quickly bought something from a CBD shop.

But, when she returned less than five minutes later, her car and 11-month-old dog had been stolen.

Jessica Sze told The Advertiser she had a restless night on Tuesday, as she didn't have Simba sleeping by her side.

"He usually sleeps with me on my bed, but today he is not here and yesterday night he (was) not here," she said.

"I feel very sad."

Jessica Sze can’t sleep without Simba by her side.
Ms Sze parked outside Hong Kong Grocery on Grote St just before 7.30pm on Tuesday and left her car running so Simba would have comfortable airconditioning.

"I thought my dog drove my car away, but after that I felt like if he drove my car, there should be a crash or something, but there wasn't," she said.

She also thought that she forgot where her car was parked, but then it dawned on her that her best friend had been stolen.

"For whoever did this, just let my dog go, I don't care about if I get my car back, but at least don't hurt my dog. Give him some food and water and let him go.

"I hope they are not going to hurt him or do anything to him … He loves people."

Ms Sze said Simba is a gentle animal and loves to spend countless hours at the dog park.

"He is very playful … He never barks or never tries to be aggressive, or never bites people."

Simba and Ms Sze's car, a white 2017 Holden Commodore with SA registration S868BZM, are still missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

