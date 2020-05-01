‘Just insane’: Woman scoops $50,000 prize

A young woman has revealed her shock after realising she’d unlocked the combination to a massive prize.

The woman scratched one of the biggest prizes on a $4 Line 'Em Up Instant Scratch-It ticket purchased this week from Pimpama Lotto & News at Pimpama City Shopping Centre.

She said when she checked the ticket at the newsagency she cried.

"I can't believe I actually scratched a winning ticket - it's just insane," she said.

"It all happened earlier this week, I scratched the ticket and honestly couldn't believe that I had won $50,000.

"I'm not joking, I had to get my entire family to double check it!

"Then when I checked the ticket at the newsagency, I literally cried happy tears when they told me it was true!

"It's come at the best time. It's brought plenty of excitement to my life in these uncertain times."

The winning Line ‘Em Up scratchie.

Pimpama Lotto & News manager Donna Norton said it was the time first the store had sold a top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"It was so great to see this prize go to one of our local and regular customers," she said.

"We hope it's the beginning of plenty more life-changing wins for our customers.

"Congratulations to her! We have no doubt she will enjoy every moment of her prize."

In 2019, there were 199 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions, with more half a million dollars won every day.

Originally published as 'Just insane': How Coast woman scooped $50,000