"How sad is this?" Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty said after freshly planted garden beds were vandalised this week.
News

Just as town was moving forward, vandals destroy new garden beds

Cath Piltz
9th May 2020 12:00 PM
TENTERFIELD Shire Council Councillors and staff are disappointed at an act of vandalism which took place sometime on Monday night.

Vandals targeted two newly planted garden beds on Rouse Street, adjacent to the Memorial Pool, ripping out the plants to then leave them strewn across the street and footpath.

Mayor Peter Petty said Tenterfield isn’t like this.

“We’ve been through four fires, drought, no water. Tenterfield isn’t like this,” he said.

“We’re just getting on top of things.

“Now we’ve got COVID-19.

“We’re doing really well -- it’s just sad to see this happening here,” he said.

Some plants that could be salvaged have been replanted by staff, yet many had substantial damage and could not be saved.

“This is terrible at any time and even more so now,” Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin said.

A council spokesman said it was expected that more seedlings would need to be sourced to fill in the gaps.

This is not the only act of vandalism in recent times.

Local infrastructure at Rotary Park was also graffitied. The park has now been cleaned.

“I understand that there are members of our town under pressure at this time but this is a blight on our whole community,” Cr Petty said.

“We never have this kind of behaviour here, but we’ll keep moving forward.”

Both the vandalism and graffiti have been reported to the police for action.

