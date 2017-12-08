Just £15 for a block of land by the sea

Lennox Head in the early days. The village will mark its centenary in 2022.

IN 2022, the village of Lennox Head turns 100.

The first formal acknowledgment of the upcoming centenary will be the unveiling of heritage signage in Ross Park, Lennox Head, commemorating the evolution of Lennox Head village.

Ballina Shire Council mayor David Wright will officiate at the ceremony at 10am this Saturday, December 9.

Villagers and visitors are invited to attend the unveiling.

On that day in 1922, the village was named Lennox Head for the Lennox Head Estate Auction when 95 of 185 lots fetched between £15 and £68 15s.

Lennox Head Heritage Committee convenor Robyn Hargrave said:

"Until advertised for auction, the name 'Lennox Head' was applied only to the headland with the general beach area known as Seven Mile Beach and the 'big lagoon' used to describe Lake Ainsworth."

Members of the heritage committee will be available to speak with at the unveiling, for those people who wish to learn the price of lots in 1922.

"We greatly appreciate the commitment by Ballina Shire Council and historian Dr Kate Gahan to this joint venture," heritage committee member Malcolm Milner said.

"And we are excited to be able to share our history with residents and visitors," he added.