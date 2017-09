Michael Phillip Martin is facing one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. File photo.

A JURY has been empanelled in the murder trial of Murwillumbah's Michael Phillip Martin before the Supreme Court in Lismore.

Justice Peter Hamill adjourned the proceedings for lunch, with the jury expected to return to the court room at 2pm.

Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell is expected to deliver his opening address to the jury at about 2.30pm.

Martin, 28, stands accused of the murder of his father, Michael Anthony Martin, in June 2014.