Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week.
Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

Kerri-Anne Mesner
20th Dec 2018 3:48 PM
THE JURY deliberating of charges related to allegations of sexual and common assault by patients in relation to a Rockhampton plastic surgeon during examinations has found the doctor not guilty of a number of charges this afternoon.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, 55, has pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court to 25 charges of sexual assault and common assault in relation to allegations from seven female patients.

Patients' allegations range from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam - known as Dr Aru by colleagues and patients - sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

The jury has returned verdicts of not guilty on 17 of 25 charges - one verdict was unanimous and the others were a majority verdict.

They had deliberate for over eight hours before returning the verdicts.

Judge Michael Burnett has sent the jury back to deliberate on the remaining eight charges.

