Jury out in trial of Olympian, brother and $200m coke plot

The 12 jurors deciding the fate of Dru Baggaley accused of trying to smuggle $200m worth of cocaine ashore, and his former Olympian brother who is accused of helping him,

have retired to consider their verdict.

Prosecutor Ben Power submitted in his closing address to the jury that the evidence during the eight-day trial had proven that Nathan Baggaley, 45, a fibreglasser and surf ski maker from Byron Bay, refused to give police access to data held on his encrypted Samsung mobile phone because it would have shown he was in communication with others involved in the plot, set to receive the cocaine.

Dru, 39, from Tweed Heads, is accused of trying to smuggle more than 650kg of cocaine into Australia from a foreign freighter which dropped the packages into the sea 360km offshore on July 31, 2018.

Dru and Anthony Draper, the skipper of the rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB), carrying the cocaine were arrested by four rifle-toting and balaclava wearing Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) officers at sea 65km off the coast of Byron Bay as they raced back to shore.

Their arrest came hours after Dru had tossed the 30 packages of cocaine overboard while they were chased by a Navy patrol boat which attempted to intercept them, and warned it would fire at them, as they sped back to shore.

Nathan is accused of playing a "key role" in aiding Dru's attempted cocaine importation by buying the powerful $106,700 RHIB, a $7000 navigation system and a satellite phone, registering the RHIB in his name, taking the boat to the Brunswick Heads boat ramp in northern NSW and waiting near the ramp ready to receive the drugs on their return to shore on July 31.

Mr Power told the jury that the evidence showed Nathan used the pseudonym "Thunderbutt" when he messaged Dru on the encrypted phone application Threema, when Dru was on his way back to the mainland after picking up the drugs.

"I'm on standby ready. Let me know what's," Nathan is alleged to have written.

Mr Power also argued that Nathan knew what the boat would be used for when he negotiated its purchase, because he requested a boat that could carry a heavy load, similar to boats used by a commercial scuba-diving school, wanted it delivered quickly from the dealer and that he covered up the boat's registration with tape.

He also alleged it was Nathan who entered coordinates for the rendezvous point in the Coral Sea into the boat's chart plotter three days before the voyage, and almost identical coordinates into a fishing app on a mobile phone.

But in his testimony to the jury Nathan denied he knew that the boat would be used for an illegal purpose, denied he entered the points into the plotter, and denied he was Thunderbutt and argued he was only helping his brother by purchasing the RHIB and arranging the installation of navigation and communication equipment.

Mr Power alleged that it was Nathan who tried to call the RHIB's satellite phone on a mobile phone he falsely registered with the name "Graham Black" when Dru failed to return to shore.

Mr Power also said it was not a coincidence that Nathan had another phone registered in the name of the mysterious "Graham Black".

Dru Baggaley, in the blue jacket, allegedly throwing packages alleged to contain cocaine overboard as his boat is chased by a Navy patrol boat.

He said on the night while Dru was at sea, Nathan moved Dru's car, and that early the next morning after Dru failed to return home, Nathan drove past Dru's Nissan Navarra and his empty boat trailer parked at the Brunswick Heads Caravan Park which was surrounded by police.

Mr Power said Nathan's denial that he tried to call his brother on the satellite phone, or to approach police standing by the Navarro, were not the actions of a man "concerned" for his brother who had failed to return home, but of someone who knew something had gone wrong.

But Nathan denied this during his evidence and his defence counsel Tony Kimmins told the jury in his closing address that if Nathan "had been up to his back teeth in criminality" as suggested by the prosecution and he knew that his brother had been arrested, then Nathan would have destroyed or thrown away a phone that police found five weeks after Dru was arrested.

In his evidence during the trial Dru denied he was the owner of the phone that received the messages from Thunderbutt, saying it must have belonged to Draper.

Mr Power submitted that there was no doubt that it was Dru Baggaley's phone that had received messages while he was at sea.

Dru also said he did not know the packages he picked up contained cocaine because there was no discussion of "cacao", said to be a South American slang for cocaine, at sea with the skipper Draper.

Nathan Baggaley at the Athens Olympic Games. Picture: Phil Hillyard

He told the jury that Draper was the true mastermind of the plot and had told him that they were going to pick up tobacco.

But in the witness box Draper said men of South American or "Latin" appearance threw black packages into the ocean, telling him they contained "cacao" when he told the men "no more pot" because there were too many packages for their small 7m RHIB.

"F*** me dead, these guys are going to kill us. This is bullshit how much is too much," Draper claims he told Dru when they picked up the packages.

Dru testified that Draper had effectively kidnapped and forced him against his will to motor out to sea where he was almost totally incapacitated by seasickness.

But Mr Power said that Draper was "clearly not the mastermind" of the drug plot and that after seeing him on the witness stand the jury might conclude that Draper was a "hopeless bozo".

Dru's defence counsel Mark McCarthy submitted in his closing address that letters that Draper sent Dru while Dru was in prison awaiting trial where Draper talked about giving police a false version of events, and tricking Dru, showed Draper didn't tell the truth in his evidence to the jury when he said he asked Dru about whether the packages contained cocaine.

Mr McCarthy said that it was open for the jury to find that Dru did not know the packages contained cocaine, that he believed they contained tobacco, and that he was only out at sea "under duress" having been forced to help Draper.

Mr Power said video of Dru on the RHIB taken by the Navy showed Dru was not intimidated by Draper while on the boat or debilitated by seasickness as he had claimed in his evidence.

