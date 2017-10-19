25°
Jury in Martin murder trial deliberates verdict

46 year old Murwillumbah resident Michael Martin was killed on Friday the 13th.
Hamish Broome
THE jury in the Martin trial have just retired to deliberate their verdict.

After watching the evidence in the case unfold for eight weeks, the 12 now hold the fate of murder accused Michael Martin in their hands.

The jury must reach a verdict on three charges.

Martin stands accused of murdering his father, Michael Anthony Martin, on June 13, 2014.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of his father on April 7, and the grievous bodily harm with intent of Edmund Manning.

After completing his summation this morning Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill informed the jury they could reach three possible verdicts on the murder charge: guilty, not guilty, or not guilty but guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

On the attempted murder charge, they must reach a verdict of either guilty or not guilty.

On the charge of grievous bodily harm with intent to Ed Manning, they can find the accused guilty or not guilty or guilty of the lesser charge of reckless grievous bodily harm.

More information to come.

