Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings.
Council News

GUILTY: Jury returns verdict in Chris Loft case

Angela Kelly
by
4th Nov 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15pm   A jury has found Chris Loft guilty of misconduct. MORE TO COME.  

 

11am: THE trial against former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft entered its fifth day in the Hervey Bay District Court.

  Judge Gary Long completed his summary and the jury has retired to deliberate on Mr Loft's charge of misconduct in a public office.    

Jurors will need to wade through a lengthy file of email communications, evidence and video interview transcripts before deciding on a verdict.

chris loft fccourt misconduct in relation to public office
Fraser Coast Chronicle

