JURY DECIDES: Did man sexually assault pregnant partner?

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting his pregnant has been found not guilty by a jury.

The 40-year-old man was found not guilty on two counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse without consent in Lismore District Court last week.

The man had initially been charged, and subsequently pleaded not guilty, over allegations he had become "angry" after he discovered a video of his partner "being sexually intimate" with another man on the morning on August 13, 2019.

During the trial, the Crown Prosecutor said the accused confronted his partner, who was 29 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, and allegedly acted out his "revenge" by sexually assaulting the woman.

The jury heard in evidence the man had allegedly used his hand to put pressure against the woman's anus, simulated sexual intercourse and penetrated her vagina with his hand.

However, the accused's defence barrister, Jason Watts, had argued there was no conclusive DNA evidence his client had sexually assaulted the woman.

Mr Watts said the man, who had a bloody hand after breaking an easel during the incident in anger, would surely had transferred his own blood to the woman, but none was detected.

The jury handed down the not guilty verdict on all three counts on October 27.