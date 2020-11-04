Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic photo of a woman 8 months pregnant.
Generic photo of a woman 8 months pregnant.
Crime

JURY DECIDES: Did man sexually assault pregnant partner?

Aisling Brennan
4th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting his pregnant has been found not guilty by a jury.

The 40-year-old man was found not guilty on two counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse without consent in Lismore District Court last week.

The man had initially been charged, and subsequently pleaded not guilty, over allegations he had become "angry" after he discovered a video of his partner "being sexually intimate" with another man on the morning on August 13, 2019.

During the trial, the Crown Prosecutor said the accused confronted his partner, who was 29 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, and allegedly acted out his "revenge" by sexually assaulting the woman.

The jury heard in evidence the man had allegedly used his hand to put pressure against the woman's anus, simulated sexual intercourse and penetrated her vagina with his hand.

However, the accused's defence barrister, Jason Watts, had argued there was no conclusive DNA evidence his client had sexually assaulted the woman.

Mr Watts said the man, who had a bloody hand after breaking an easel during the incident in anger, would surely had transferred his own blood to the woman, but none was detected.

The jury handed down the not guilty verdict on all three counts on October 27.

clarence crime lismore district court northern rivers crime sexual assault allegation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOG ATTACK TERROR: 'I broke down in tears, I was shaking'

        Premium Content DOG ATTACK TERROR: 'I broke down in tears, I was shaking'

        News A NOTHERN Rivers woman whose dog was viciously attacked says there has been a spate of horror incidents.

        Why is machinery back at North Lismore Plateau site?

        Premium Content Why is machinery back at North Lismore Plateau site?

        News Developers of the controversial project explain what is going on

        52 charges withdrawn after guilty plea

        Premium Content 52 charges withdrawn after guilty plea

        News The man was arrested in March following a police investigation

        $2.9M overhaul proposed for North Coast motel

        Premium Content $2.9M overhaul proposed for North Coast motel

        Business Revamp would include extra guest rooms, new pool, restaurant/bar