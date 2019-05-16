Menu
James Beel-Endycott with his partner Kamahla Baker.
Crime

Jury considers murder verdict

16th May 2019 5:23 PM
A JURY is considering its verdict in the trial of a Toowoomba man who is accused of a Gold Coast murder.

James Beel-Endycott was knifed in the chest near his left nipple on June 10, 2016 in front of his partner of four months Kamahla Baker.

Toowoomba man Shane Colin Duffy has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Beel-Endycott at Beaudesert and is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The jury has previously heard evidence that Mr Beel-Endycott and Mr Duffy were seen fighting on the night Mr Beel-Endycott was stabbed. - NewsRegional

court crime james beel-endycott shane colin duffy violence
