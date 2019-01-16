Jurassic fun with Toby T-Rex and his mates

PRE-HISTORIC SHOW: The Dinomania team is ready to visit the area, including baby Tilda and Toby the T-Rex.

PRE-HISTORIC SHOW: The Dinomania team is ready to visit the area, including baby Tilda and Toby the T-Rex.

DINOMANIA is an interactive dinosaur show specially designed for children.

The show features lots of interaction from their dinosaurs and presenters, including singing, dancing, lots of laughs and plenty of opportunities for a photo with Toby and the cast after the show.

Dinomania features two presenters: Shaun- AKA The Dino Doctor, and Jayne, plus two dinosaurs: Toby The T-Rex and baby T-Rex Tilda.

The show offers a number of songs, including Dance with the Dinosaurs, which was co-written by Dave Leslie from the The Baby Animals.

The dinosaurs are controlled by professional puppeteers inside them and handlers, making them come to life

Real Dinosaurs was established three years ago, starting with one dinosaur Toby The T Rex.

They now have six puppet dinosaurs including Razor the Raptor, Regina The T Rex,Toby 2 ( an updated version of Toby) and two new ones which will be launched in 2019, one of them is a Triceratops.

Dinomania's Lisa Smibert said the show was developed with children in mind.

"As I come from an entertainment background specialising in children entertainment, I developed a show for kids not to be a scary show but a fun show," she said.

"We are very conscious of not to have the dinosaurs scare or intimidate the kids as we want to be a fun experience for all.

Ms Smibert said the experience is is educational for children, but in a subtle way.

"The kids these days seem to know more about dinosaurs than what we do!!" she explained.

Ms Smiberts added audiences offer some very positive feedback to the Dinomania team,

"Their feedback is normally of amazement," she said.

"Some parents, say prior to seeing the show, think their kids may be scared, but as the show isn't like that they come home so happy and with a heap of photos with big smiles on the kids' faces.

"They cannot believe how lifelike they are!

"Our dinosaurs are gathering a lot of interest and a lots of followers."