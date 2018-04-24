Juniors join in the race

Winners on the podium at Byron Triathlon Club's event on Saturday.

THE Byron Triathlon Club held its first official triathlon event on Saturday which attracted a number of junior competitors.

The event was held at The Byron Bay Farm, which is a 300ha property with a large dam, 6km of purpose-built mountain bike trails to suit beginners and advanced riders and lots of areas to run.

"Off-road triathlons are proving popular, especially for juniors,” race director Deborah Fuller said.

"Most parents would prefer their children to ride mountain bike trails rather than risk sharing the road with traffic.

"It was the ideal location to hold this event.

"While we kept the event low key I was surprised at the turnout which ranged from (competitors aged) nine years to 60 years.

"There were many first timers to triathlons and we were fortunate to have lots of volunteers, course marshalls and members of the sporting communities come along to support.

"The only problem we had was the mobs of curious cattle that were determined to watch.”

The event provided a few challenges with intermittent showers, lots of hills and an arduous mountain bike course but this did nothing to deter enthusiastic competitors who produced fantastic results despite the tough conditions.

Club officials hope to make it an annual event and one that provides training ahead of the Byron Bay Triathlon, which this year is being held on May 12.

A quality field including some Far North Coast hopefuls will contest the 23rd annual Byron Bay Triathlon.

A field of more than 1000 is expected, competing in sprint and Olympic distances.

They will be joined by 100 juniors.

The course, which includes a revised cycle leg and a run in the shadows of the Byron Lighthouse, provides a unique setting for athletes of all abilities.

RESULTS

ENTICER event

1. Josh Holland 19:50

2. Archer McCallum 13:05

3. Jack Safranek 13:15

4. Ben McCallum 14:10

5. Oscar Trisley 15:12

6. Elliot McCallum 15:50

7. Ally Brisbane 19:41

8. Josh Logan 19:50

9. Bob DeKantzow 20:10

9. Leroy Rettenmaier 20:10

10.Jessie Oxland 20:58

11.Thomas Oxland 22:30

