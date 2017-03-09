Junior's cattle judges will show their cred at Sydney's Royal Easter Show

CATTLE CRED: Junior cattle judges Reanna Smith, Colby George and Kate Grimmett won ribbons at the Lismore Show. Reanna and Colby will head to the Royal Easter Show in Sydney for further competitions.

What does it take to be a cattle judge?

Reanna Smith, 17, from Kyogle and Colby George, 15, from Casino came first and second respectively at the Lismore Show last year for the way they judged cattle.

Next month they head to the city to compete at Sydney's Royal Easter Show.

"I think I'll do alright, I've been practising at shows,” Colby said.

Both youngsters would like to be cattle judges in the future and this is an important step for their cattle credibility.

Colby learns about judging at camps he attends such as the Inverell Hereford youth camp or the Casino Bos Indicus camp.

"If you're judging heifers you look for femininity, springer ribs and good udder development,” Colby said.

Part of being a judge was to look smart too, the Casino High School student said.

Kyogle High School student Reanna said she learnt about cattle at the camps as well as public speaking.

"You have to have confidence in what you know and what you say,” Reanna said.

"I notice if the cattle are filled out nicely with a good top line,” she said.

"I watch they way they track around the ring and how they carry themselves.”