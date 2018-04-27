Junior sport fees: How much it will really cost parents

Junior sport might eat into the bank balance a little, but you can't put a price on teamwork and friendship.

BACK in the day all your kids needed was a footy jumper, netball shirt or decent runners to see them through the winter sporting season.

Now it seems the costs of joining clubs and especially equipment is skyrocketing.

As the winter sporting season approaches, hundreds of thousands of dollars will be being forked out by parents as youngsters sign up for football, rugby, Aussie rules, soccer and hockey, just to name a few.

The Northern Star investigated the pricing of some of the most popular team sports for a child around the age of 12, and the variation was significant, ranging from $5 to more than $500.

A $100 rebate kicked in on January 31, meaning parents can claim up to $100 per school-aged child, per year, towards the cost of sport registration or membership fees.

But some sports cost more than others.

There's more than a simple financial cost involved - according to the 2017 Active Kids report, Australian parents spent one billion hours combined in driving their kids to training sessions and being involved in the games, and more than $2.09 billion a year to ensure their children stay committed to their sporting activities.

This works out to around $2180 dollars annually per family.

But at the end of the day it's all about kids getting out, getting fit and healthy, having fun, learning new skills and making friends.

If they win, then it's a bonus.

And who can put a price on that?

Here's how much each sport will cost your child:

Aussie Rules football: $408

Boots $59-$129

Head guard $50

Training singlet - Club provide with fee

Club shorts $15

Club socks $25

Club shirt - Guernseys provide by club

Shoulder guard - $99

Mouth-guard $29 or club sponsor option

Football $35 - $160

Club fee - Ballina Bombers $100 to $130 depending on age group.

Basketball: $300

Club shirt $50*

Shorts $50*

Socks $10*

Basketball boots $70 - $139

Basketball $15 - $70

Club fee - Lismore Basketball Association $90 New Hoops $65 repeat Hoop (primary school aged children). Ages 7-11 $60, 12-17 $90.

Cricket: $543

Shirt - Supplied by club with registration fee

Pants $50

Gloves $35

Pads $59 - $99

Abdominal guard $4

Shoes $69

Bat $59 - $289

Helmet $99

Ball $12 - $39 each

Wicket - $50 - $100

Cricket bag $45

Club fee - Clunes Cricket Club $120 and discount of 20 per cent for three kids.

Hockey: $300

Playing shirt $35

Shorts $35

Socks $12

Stick $40 - $120

Ball $15

Shin guards $15 - $30

Boots $70 - $200

Club fee - Northern Star Hockey Club U15s and U13s $260, U11 $160, U9 $100 Minkey $55. Fee includes match fees.

Little Athletics: $195

Shoes $30 - $120

Shirt $35

Shorts $20

Special equipment - Starting blocks, Discus, javelin, shot put, pole vaulting equipment all supplied by club.

Club fee - Lismore Little Athletics fees will range from between $80-$150 per child, for the full season. Zone competition $20 per child and they qualify up the competition, there's no further fee to progress.

Netball: $389

Uniform $75 new or $45 second-hand

Shoes $119

Netball $15 - $30

Mouth-guard - $14 - $19

Club fee - Lennox Head Netball Club $166 juniors.

Rugby league: $373

Mouth Guard $14

Jersey, shorts, training shirt and day polo shirt package $35

Boots $50 - $120

Shoulder pads $99

Headgear $40

Club fee - Marist Brothers Juniors $135.

Rugby union: $388

Mouth-guard $14

Jersey - Club supplies

Training shirt - Free with registration

Club shorts $25

Club socks $10

Boots $50

Shoulder pads $99

Headgear $40

Club fee - Lismore Rugby Club U7 $100, U8-U17 $150.

Soccer: $264

Boots $39.95 - $119.95

Club socks - Club provide as part of fee

Club shorts - Club provide as part of fee

Club shirt - Club provides

Shin-guards $9 - $35

Mouth-guard $14 - $19

Soccer ball $15 - $69

Football gloves $25 - $40

Club fee - Lismore Workers FC Juniors registration fees: (includes shorts and socks) 5-9 years $100, 10-11 years $130, 12-14 years $150.

Swimming: $185

Goggles - $15 - $40

Swim cap - $10

Swimsuit - boys $20 girls $50

Pool use - Lismore Memorial Baths $4.40 per visit but multiple use passes are available.

Club fee - Lismore Swim Team, $95 (Swimming NSW fee $72 and Club administration fee $23) unless U7 which is free.

Tennis: $212

Racquet $30 - $320

Shoes $89

Balls $1.99 each or can of four $8.99

Shirt $20

Shorts / skirt $20

Court hire - Court hire $10 per hour per court for daytime use or free for members. $15 per hour per court for night use.

Club fee - example East Lismore Tennis Club $15 juniors.

*Costs are approximate as they were obtained from a variety of sources including club and team websites and social media pages, retail outlets and sporting managers and associations. They do not include entering extra competitions, travel to events or additional coaching.