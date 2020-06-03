JUNIOR JOY: NSWRL lock in return date for junior footy

RUGBY LEAGUE :As the adults prepare for the new-look season, NSW Rugby League has now locked in a date for junior competition to return.

"The NSWRL is pleased to confirm that community football for children in competitions up to and including under-18 comps will resume in July following the NSW Government's latest announcement," NSWRL said in a press release yesterday.

The organisation is looking to align junior competition with an anticipated senior return, announced last month.

"NSWRL has been working towards a restart of modified and select competitions from July 18 and a return to full contact training from July 1, based on the advice of government and health authorities," it said.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said it was exciting and welcome news for more than 80,000 girls and boys from 700 clubs across the state.

"This is a really positive outcome, not only for the rugby league community, but the broader community and we are grateful that the NSW Government has given the green light for a return to children's sport," Trodden said.

"It is really important though that we all remain vigilant and adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines that have been set so we can all enjoy the return of sport for the long term."

Trodden said training could begin as soon as clubs had complied with the NSWRL's COVID-19 regulations developed in line with the Australian Government's "Return to Sport" framework.

There has been no decision yet on adults returning to play.

"We remain hopeful that the NSW Government will also approve a return to play for adult teams in the very near future, recognising the central role that sport plays in our community and the positive impact is has," Trodden said.

With a number of Clarence sides going deep into Group 1 Junior competitions last season, they will be keen to hit the ground running in 2020.