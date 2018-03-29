Junior golfers' Easter feast

IN THE MIX: Lismore golfer Jack Robertson is one of the talented juniors playing in the Easter tournament tomorrow and Saturday.

THE cream of the crop in the Northern Rivers junior golfing ranks will take part in the annual Lismore Workers Easter tournament tomorrow.

Isaac Outridge, Jack Robertson, Riley Taylor, Kyle Underwood and Connor Whitelock are some of best juniors between Coolangatta and Casino playing in the two-day competition.

Taylor has made a name for himself at the Casino Golf Club while Robertson is the current Lismore club champion after beating Brett Forrester in a play-off.

"We really have the best (Northern Rivers) juniors in the field,” event organiser Peter Jaeger said. "There aren't a lot of 36-hole events any more and this is a good one for them to get some experience.”

Defending champion Matt Crandell is back again while perennial contenders like Forrester and John Rixon are playing.

A big field in excess of 400 players will compete for $4000 prizemoney with a presentation to follow on Saturday.

"We'll comfortably get over 200 golfers each day and a lot of these guys play off scratch (zero handicap),” Jaeger said. "It will be a really good field but it's a tournament for everyone to enjoy and we'll have a fair few hackers out there too.”

The Easter tournament has been a drawcard for the Lismore club for a number of years and has strong roots as a major event on the Northern Rivers.

It is part of the Richmond River Amateur Championship this year and Jaeger believes one of the junior golfers is more than capable of winning it.

Ballina teenager Jay Mackenzie won it two years ago and was runner-up in 2017.

He has not entered this year which could open the door for someone like Robertson to win it for the first time.

It will be one of his final hit-outs before he heads to the Australian Amateur Boys Championship in Perth next month.

"Jack will be the first person from the club to attend that event since Rhein Gibson,” Jaeger said. "The framework is there for him to put it all together now.”

There will be a junior and senior champion along with other handicap and nett winners.

Entries are still being taken and golfers are able to play either of the two days.

Contact Jaeger in the club Pro Shop on 66216016 to secure one of the final spots.