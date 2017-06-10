Junior firefighters show they are hot stuff at safety training

HOT STUFF: When 16 children from Northern rivers Day Care visited the Casino Fire Centre, their fire safety session included looking over a fire truck. Steve Garbutt from Whyrallah Fire Brigade and NRDC educator Revea watch the youngsters.

YOU are never to young to learn what to do in the event of a fire, as 16 children discovered when they became fire-fighters for a day.

Rural Fire Service members at the Casino Fire Brigade hosted the children from Northern Rivers Family Day Care at Casino's Fire Control Centre where along with their educators, took part in an exciting safety session.

Watching them learn how act in case of an emergency, firefighter Jackie Munro said she loves helping the kids develop good safety skills.

"I love working with the small children they take every thing in and we have found the ones who return the following year still remember a lot of the key messages," she said.

"Just goes to prove it is never too early to teach your kids fire safety."

Ms Munro said the children took part in two-part safety training.

"She said the inside segment included dressing a fire fighter in full PPE (person protection equipment) one piece at a time so they can see even though when finished and you cant see any part of them they know that it is a person in there.

"The also learned about home escape plans and what to do when the smoke alarm goes off, get down low and go, go, go, to get through the smoke, where you go which is the meeting place, stop, drop, cover and roll, if your clothes catch fire and matches and lighters are tools not toys not to be played with," she said.

"They then go outside to the truck and see the trucks with lights and hear the siren, they then get in the back seat of the truck for a photo op, followed by a go on the hose wearing a special helmet and cape jacket, which was made by the family day care play coordinator out of an old jacket for us to add to our kits)

Ms Munro said it was a wonderful exercise for everyone involved.

"This is the fourth year we had done the visit to the Fire Control Centre and we find it a valuable learning opportunity for both the educators and the children," she said.

Northern Rivers Family Day Care educator Revea, said the Fire Control Centre is a perfect to bring the children.

"It is well set up and the kids can do the program in a safe atmosphere," she said.

Firefighter Lisa Munro said the children have so much enjoyment in seeing the truck up close and having a go on the hose.

"It goes a long way to getting them to know the firefighters are people who are there to help them," she said.

"Seeing them in full Personal Protection Equipment lets them know it is a person under all the layers so hopefully they are not scared to go to them if they find themselves in a fire situation."