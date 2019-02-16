Junior division paved the way for Jordan

THROUGH THE RANKS: Jordan Biviano, who will race in the modified sedan 50-lap Golden Jubilee feature race at Lismore Speedway tonight, is a product of the junior sedan racing program.

THROUGH THE RANKS: Jordan Biviano, who will race in the modified sedan 50-lap Golden Jubilee feature race at Lismore Speedway tonight, is a product of the junior sedan racing program. Tony Powell

JORDAN Biviano, who will compete in the 50-lap Golden Jubilee modified sedan feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight, is a product of the junior driving program instigated many years ago at the circuit.

Biviano, 26, came out of the junior sedan ranks, introduced especially to entice youngsters into the sport.

He started racing speedway aged 14 and now has 12 years' experience.

Lismore promoter David Lander has always supported junior sedans and recognises it as a training ground for future Australian speedway stars.

"It's a wonderful concept for the kids to drive at the speedway with proper safety regulations put in place to ensure their safety under controlled racing supervision,” he said.

"Not only that, it keeps them off the street and racing also helps develop their skills for later driving on the road, which is potentially much more dangerous than speedway.”

The junior sedans are a national class and come under the sanction of the sport's chief governing body, Speedway Australia.

Biviano showed his ability in the category when he took out the 2008 NSW junior sedan championship driving a super-fast Toyota Corolla.

He raced a number of seasons in the junior sedan class before he made the decision to graduate into a major category - and he chose modified sedans.

Biviano says he selected modified sedans because "they race hard.”

He remembers the early days when he took to the wheel of a junior sedan and how it guided him to not only drive properly on the track but also on the road in future years.

"The junior sedans are a great class to get into speedway,” Biviano said yesterday.

"It really helped me a lot and prepared me well for my future move into the modified sedans.”

Biviano, who is employed as a surveyor when not racing speedway, will drive a VK Holden Commodore in the 50-lap main event.

Most of the modified sedans entered tonight are either Holden Commodores or Ford Falcons, representing the famous long-time rivalry in Australian motor sport.

Fifty laps is an endurance test for some of the cars and drivers. Tyre wear comes into it as track conditions plays a role over the distance.

Biviano will face some tough opposition tonight as there are a number of competitors who enter into winning calculations.

The modified sedans will be supported by racing for wingless sprints, production sedans, junior sedans, street stocks and stockcars.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.