COME AND TRY: The Lismore Swans Junior Australian football Club is inviting youngsters to come and have a go on March 3, 2021 at 4pm on Gloria Mortimer Oval, Lismore, and find out how much fun they can have.
Sport

Aussie rules club to host come-and-try session today

Alison Paterson
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Any youngsters keen to have a go at kicking a footy between the sticks, taking a speccy or learning more about Aussie Rules are invited to a come and try session this afternoon.

Lismore Swans Junior Aussie Rules Football Club has issued a shout out to any young players keen to find out how much fun they have at the their come and try day on March 3 at 4pm on Gloria Mortimer Oval, Lismore, (Brewster St, across from Maccas).

There will be heaps of fun for girls and boys of all ages and abilities.

The Lismore Swans Juniors are well known for their inclusive approach.

A reminder that COVID-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will need to sign in (including dependants) before you can participate.

More info at Lismore Swans Junior ARFC.

